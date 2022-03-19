Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,327,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,975 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.47% of Zuora worth $80,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $169,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,682. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZUO opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

