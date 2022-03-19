Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,542,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,315 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $237,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

PINS opened at $26.32 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

