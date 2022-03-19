Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $353,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.98 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $77,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

