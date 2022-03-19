Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,066 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $122,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

JD.com stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

