Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,349,649 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,259,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,349,649 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,370,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $264.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

