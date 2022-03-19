Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 853,400 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 853,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.97% of Ares Capital worth $95,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.40 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.