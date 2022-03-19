Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 268,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Materialise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 252.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 193.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

