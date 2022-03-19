Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,648 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.42. 830,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,786. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

