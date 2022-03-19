Bangor Savings Bank Buys 342 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

