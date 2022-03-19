Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $49,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $270.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.95 and a 200-day moving average of $271.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.