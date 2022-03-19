Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.73 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 458.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

