Bangor Savings Bank Has $3.62 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,013 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT opened at $135.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

