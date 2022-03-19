Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 34,468 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.96 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

