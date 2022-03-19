Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 99 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after buying an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,122,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 145.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

