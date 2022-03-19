Bank of America Increases FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $5.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. Analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $145,798.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,627 shares of company stock worth $2,583,381.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 350,484 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FTC Solar by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in FTC Solar by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

