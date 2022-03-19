Barclays Cuts American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $85.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of AWR opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.65.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 2,152.9% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

