Barclays Lowers Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target to GBX 800

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

BYPLF stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

