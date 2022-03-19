Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.28 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

BXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 145,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio (Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.