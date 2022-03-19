Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.28 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of BXRX stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.25.
BXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
About Baudax Bio (Get Rating)
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.
