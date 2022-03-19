Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Sells $107,581.20 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Spurr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $94,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

