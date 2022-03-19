Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Sells $107,581.20 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robert Spurr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13.
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $94,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
