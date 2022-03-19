Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.33 ($115.75).

BMW opened at €75.90 ($83.41) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($110.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

