Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $60.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

BECN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 550,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,403. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

