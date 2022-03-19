Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 3,258 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 205,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 89,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.