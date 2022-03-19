Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $6.10 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $179.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.