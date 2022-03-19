Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 250 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.