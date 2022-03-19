Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 85 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

CRM opened at $218.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.87, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

