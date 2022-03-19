Bellecapital International Ltd. Trims Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

