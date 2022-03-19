Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 180 ($2.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 218 ($2.83).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

LON LTG opened at GBX 171.30 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Learning Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 135.40 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.09. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.