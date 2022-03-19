Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABC. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.36) price target on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday.

ABC stock opened at GBX 1,359 ($17.67) on Wednesday. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 1,145.67 ($14.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89). The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,278.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,487.79.

In other news, insider Michael Baldock acquired 5,910 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,700 ($22.11) per share, with a total value of £100,470 ($130,650.20).

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

