BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.00 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BigBear.ai stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.