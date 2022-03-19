BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAIGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BigBear.ai stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAIGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.