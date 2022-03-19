BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.00 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BBAI stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.
BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)
BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.
