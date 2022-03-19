Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $27.83

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $26.35. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 561,930 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.