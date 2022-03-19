Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $27.83

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $26.35. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 561,930 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

