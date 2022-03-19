BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,251,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,821. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 529,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
About BIOLASE (Get Rating)
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.