BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,251,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,821. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 529,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.