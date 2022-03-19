BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.97% and a negative net margin of 48.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. BIOLASE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BIOL opened at $0.35 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 335,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 83,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 334.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
About BIOLASE (Get Rating)
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
