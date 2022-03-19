BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.20.
In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
