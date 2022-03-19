BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

TCPC stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $784.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $253,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $136,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $425,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

