BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.60 ($74.29).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €62.30 ($68.46) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up €0.30 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €53.35 ($58.63). 8,395,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.02. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

