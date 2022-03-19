Bora Chung Sells 10,572 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96.
NYSE:BILL opened at $224.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.