Bora Chung Sells 10,572 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96.

NYSE:BILL opened at $224.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

