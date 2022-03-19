BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.240-$0.250 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.55.

BOX opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. BOX has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $28.18.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

