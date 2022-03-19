bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Update

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

BPOSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. ING Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bpost SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

