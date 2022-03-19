Brad Gerstner Buys 140,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00.

Shares of CFLT opened at $37.58 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,602,000 after acquiring an additional 669,199 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

