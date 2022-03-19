Brett Tighe Sells 2,858 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Okta by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Okta by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.