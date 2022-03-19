Bridge City Capital LLC Buys 769 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Dril-Quip worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 75.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 83.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRQ stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 844,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,106. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.05. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Dril-Quip Profile (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.