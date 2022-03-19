Bridge City Capital LLC Buys Shares of 62,492 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 62,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Getty Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 28.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in Getty Realty by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 620,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,164. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

