Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $44.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $76.36.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249 over the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

