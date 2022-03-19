Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 531,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $83.54.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brink’s by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

