Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.19 and the lowest is ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

