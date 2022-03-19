Brokerages Anticipate Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Laureate Education reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Laureate Education by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

