Brokerages Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

NYSE AMN traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.13. 583,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,161. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.42. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,331,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,071,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

