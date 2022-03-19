Brokerages Expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Post -$2.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) to report ($2.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.27) and the lowest is ($2.37). Arena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:ARNA remained flat at $$99.99 on Friday. 107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,326. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $204,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 83,490 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 231.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

