Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). Aterian reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATER shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. 4,620,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,017. Aterian has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aterian by 96.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aterian by 3,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aterian in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

