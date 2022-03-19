Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

